Final hockey trials for selection of Pak team for Asia Cup

LAHORE, Sept 14 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation will hold final
trials from Sept 19 at Karachi Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium for
selection of Pakistan team for the Hockey Asia Cup starting from
October 11 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
The national camp is already in progress at the above venue for
last one month, said a spokesman for the PHF here on Thursday.
The team will be announced on Sept 21.
