Film,television actor Mustafa Qureshi turns 79

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP):Famous film and television actor

Mustafa Qureshi turned 79 on Thursday. He was born in Hyderabad on

11 May, 1938 before the independence of Pakistan in 1947.

He gained popularity from Punjabi movies. His iconic role as

the villain Noori Nat in the movie Maula Jatt (1979) became his

trademark and he went on to adapt similar roles for many years to

come.

Qureshi has acted in more than 500 movies, in Urdu, Punjabi

and Sindhi languages.He started his professional career by first

working for Radio Pakistan, Hyderabad in the early 1960s.

One day he went to see a film shooting of film Aag Ka Darya

(1966) and was spotted by Pakistani film cameraman and future film

director Raza Mir and asked to act as a villain in his upcoming film

Laakhon Mein Ek (1967) which he accepted reluctantly. His film

career has lasted about 50 years.

His notable films include Laakhon Mein Ek (1967),Andleeb

(1969),Maula Jatt (1979),Lal Aandhi (1979),Ghulami (1985),Jeeva

(1995),Sargam (1995), Chief Sahib (1996),Zill-e-Shah (2008), Wohti

Ley Ke Jaani Ay (2010),Shareeka (2012),Sultanat (2014), Two+Two

(2016), and under production Shor Sharaba.

Mustafa Qureshi won Pride of Performance Award in 1988 and Nigar

Award for Best Supporting Actor in film Lal Aandhi in 1979.