Film,television actor Mustafa Qureshi turns 79

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP):Famous film and television actor
Mustafa Qureshi turned 79 on Thursday. He was born in Hyderabad on
11 May, 1938 before the independence of Pakistan in 1947.
He gained popularity from Punjabi movies. His iconic role as
the villain Noori Nat in the movie Maula Jatt (1979) became his
trademark and he went on to adapt similar roles for many years to
come.
Qureshi has acted in more than 500 movies, in Urdu, Punjabi
and Sindhi languages.He started his professional career by first
working for Radio Pakistan, Hyderabad in the early 1960s.
One day he went to see a film shooting of film Aag Ka Darya
(1966) and was spotted by Pakistani film cameraman and future film
director Raza Mir and asked to act as a villain in his upcoming film
Laakhon Mein Ek (1967) which he accepted reluctantly. His film
career has lasted about 50 years.
His notable films include Laakhon Mein Ek (1967),Andleeb
(1969),Maula Jatt (1979),Lal Aandhi (1979),Ghulami (1985),Jeeva
(1995),Sargam (1995), Chief Sahib (1996),Zill-e-Shah (2008), Wohti
Ley Ke Jaani Ay (2010),Shareeka (2012),Sultanat (2014), Two+Two
(2016), and under production Shor Sharaba.
Mustafa Qureshi won Pride of Performance Award in 1988 and Nigar
Award for Best Supporting Actor in film Lal Aandhi in 1979.
