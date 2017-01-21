Films about role of police in society screened in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Films about the role of police in society

and their performance towards various tasks were screened here at National Library on Saturday.

Film enthusiasts gathered at National Library for “ Police Awam

Saath Saath Film Screening” Campaign. The screening was conclusion of the films received through workshops with aspiring filmmakers, police trainees as well as through a public call for entry.

The festival was hosted with the collaboration of the 60 Second

International Film Festival.

The Police Awam Saath Saath Campaign was initiated with the purpose

to build public and policy support for the police in Pakistan by raising awareness and improving understanding on various aspects that implicate public and police roles and responsibilities.

The main objectives of the campaign were to enable freedom of expression by providing a platform to discuss police related issues, as

well as, acting as an advocate for social and policy change by encouraging bottom up reforms and showcasing the role the police play in the society.

Festival Director Abrarul Hassan stated,”We all talk about bringing

a change in the society.I was privileged to be a part of something that impacted the society directly, and helped in building a favorable image

of the police force in Pakistan.”

The guests were excited to be a part of such a unique initiative

and stated that such events should take place more often to highlight the important segments of the society.

The festival’s evening session contained screening of 25 films which were shortlisted from numerous entries.

The third place for best film went to “The Protectors” by Nida

Rehman, second place to “The Will” by Imran Ali Shah, and “Chutki” by

Ahmad Baig Barlas bagged the first place.

The winners were awarded shields and all participants received

certificates and the first prize winner also won a cash prize of

Rs 100,000.