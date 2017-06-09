Film Yalghar to be released in 60 countries on Eid

LAHORE, June 9 (APP): Pakistan’s first ever international

film ‘Yalghar’ will be released on Eid-ul-Fitr simultaniously in 60 countries.

The film’s producer and director Hassan Waqas Rana told APP here Friday that publicity campaign of his film would be started from June 17.

He said that Yalghar would be exhibited at 800 cinema houses

globally, adding that the film was based on the sacrifices of the

people and armed forces fighting terrorism.

He said the cost of the film was Rs 260 million, a record investment on a Pakistani film, asserting that premiere shows of the film would be held in USA, UK and China.