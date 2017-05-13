Film ‘The Same Love Same Rain’ screened

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on Saturday

screened Argentine-American co production `The Same Love, the Same Rain’ here at it’s media centre.

`The Same Love, the Same Rain’ works with both light comedy and light

romance: the genre is romantic comedy. For dramatic ingredients, we have deaths and suicides, imprisonments for girls for working without work permit (this is for restaurant waitress), after-effects of military rule, and much more. The film mostly deals with human relationships, old boyfriends, relations going sour, crushed dreams and guilt. May be love

can be given a second chance or just may be writing a new love story. Indifference here, works as worst enemy of relationships bringing in breakups but people who have left you do appear and return in your life every now and then at crucial junctions.

`The Same love, the Same Rain’ is first of the other two sequels about

these engaging characters. The other two sequels came in 2001 and 2004. Director Juan Campanella has worked for TV and films in the United States. Here, he has selected an on-again, off-again love story which covers twenty years. The film won several awards, including ovation from the critics, and was shown in many prestigious international film festivals.