Film starring Pakistani actress releases in China

BEIJING, Apr 4 (APP)::An Indian film starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and Indian actor Irfan Khan hits Chinese film screen on Wednesday.

The high quality of the film has been recognized by the public, with its ratings on Maoyan (a major Chinese movie rating website) continuing to go up. On its nationwide opening, moviegoers said the film is very touching but can make people laugh at the same time.

With its entertainment value and practical significance, many viewers claim that they have learned a lot from it.

The film depicts a story about a middle-class couple who would go to any lengths to get their daughter into an elite school so that she can be well accepted by the society.

The parents, starring Saba Qamar and Irrfan Khan, bought a house in the school districts and even pretended to be poor people in slums just to get their daughter qualified for the enrollment.

The theme resonates among Chinese people since China also faces challenges in its education system.

Various social platforms have raised the discussion about the importance of personality and moral quality education: “Is it more important to send your kids to the best schools or to teach them to be good people?”

Films with socially relevant themes are increasingly being appreciated by Chinese audiences.