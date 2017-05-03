Film Star Mustafa Qureshi to visit Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): A film Start Mustafa Qureshi will visit National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on May 6.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that Mustafa Qureshi will also attend his super hit film ‘Lakhon Main Aik’ screening as a chief guest at Media Center of Lok Virsa.

She said that a large number of people from different walks of life also attend the event.

Mustafa Qureshi first film was ‘Lakhon Main Aik’ and marks the start of his career as a film actor. This film was released in seventies and Mustafa played the role of a villain.

Mustafa Qureshi hails from Hyderabad and was born on 11 May 1937. He worked in more than 500 Urdu and Punjabi movies.

He gained popularity by film Moula Jat.