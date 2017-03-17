Film star Muhammad Ali’s 11th death anniversary on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): The 11th death anniversary of legendary film star of Pakistan’s silver screen Muhammad Ali will be observed on Sunday.

According to a news channel, Muhammad Ali began his professional career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad and his debut film was ‘Charagh Jalta Raha'(1962), “Shararat” (1964) was another popular film by him.

He was conferred with Pride of Performance in 1984 in recognition of his life-long services to the entertainment industry of Pakistan and subsequently became the only actor who was awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Muhammad Ali was born to a religious family in Rampur of British India on November 10, 1938.

Muhammad Ali performed an unforgettable role in “Aag Ka Darya.”

He acted in over 300 movies including some Punjabi films and worked with Zeba, Shamim Ara and other prominent actors and actresses of the time.

He was a versatile actor.

He married Zeba, a prominent film heroine of her time. Ali was a cardiac patient and underwent two surgeries.

Mohammad Ali died on March 19, 2006 due to heart attack in Lahore.