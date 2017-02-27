Film star Habib remembered

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP): Legendary film star Habib was remembered in a function, organised here at Alhamra on Monday to mark the first death anniversary of the artiste.

Dozens of glimpses of Habib’s Urdu and Punjabi films and songs picturised on him were shown to the audience.

Besides the daughters and their husbands, a number of senior artistes and film directors attended the event.

Film star Ali Ejaz, Director Hassan Askari, Pervaiz Kaleem and Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Capt ® Atta Muhammad Khan spoke about personal qualities and art of the late artiste.