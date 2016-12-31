Film “Shor Sharaba” to be released in next year

LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP): Film Producer Sohail Khan has said three new singers for his film “Shor Sharaba” have been engaed as music plays a vital role for a successful production.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said shooting of the film had been completed which would be released in the next year.

He said full attention had been focused on every aspect of the production to make the film a success at box office.