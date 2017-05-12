Film ‘Salute’ screened at RAC

RAWALPINDI, May 12 (APP): Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Friday arranged the screening of Pakistan Super Hit Movie ‘Salute’ in connection with National Action Plan.

It is a biographical film directed, written and produced by Shahzad

Rafique. The film is based on the life of martyr Aitzaz Hasan who confronted a suicide bomber attempting to blow his school. Aitzaz Hasan rendered his life but saved hundreds of students.

Film stars Ali Mohtesham, Ajab Gul and Saima Noor were in lead roles.

Resident Director Waqar Ahmed on the occasion said Pakistanis were

against any extremism and should cooperate with security forces against terrorism.