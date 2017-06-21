Film “Project Ghazi” to be released on July 14

LAHORE, June 21 (APP): Pakistani film “Project Ghazi” based on a unique story will be released in cinema houses on July 14.

Producer and writer of the film, Syed Muhammad Ali Raza told APP that film Project Ghazi is not based on traditional stories.

Humayun Saeed, Saira Shehroz, Tallat Hussain, Aamir Qureshi, Nusrat Hidayat Ullah and Adnan Jaffar have performed in the film while Nadir Shah has directed it.