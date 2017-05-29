Film producers seek cinema owners cooperation

LAHORE, May 29 (APP): Pakistan Film Producers Association (PFPA) Chairman Syed Noor has appealed to cinema owners to support local film industry by giving maximum time to popular Pakistani films.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he regretted that even those Pakistani films were changed from the silver screen which were doing good business. Thus the producers are discouraged and face financial losses, he added.

Syed Noor said that film producers were determined to restore the film industry to its past glory. He vowed that he and his colleagues would make every effort to achieve that goal. He hoped that cinema owners would cooperate with Pakistani film producers.