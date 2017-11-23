Film on Junaid Jamshed to be released on Dec 1

LAHORE, Nov 23 (APP):A documentry film on 30 years career of singer turned religious scholar Junaid Jamshed will be released on December 1.

Pakistani American Imran Ahmad Khan, producer and director of the film ‘Ansoo’, told APP here on Thursday

that his film will show the secret aspects of Junaid Jamshed’s life as a kind person.

He said that last conversation of Junaid Jamshed before the crash of his aeroplane on December 7, 2016

is also a part of the film.