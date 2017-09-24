Film ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’ completed

LAHORE, Sept 24 (APP): Post production work of film,

‘Janoon-e-Ishq’ has been completed in Bangkok while digital

cinema prints are being prepared.

Film Director Naseem Haider Shah told APP here on Sunday

that his film ‘Janoon-e-Ishq’ was a love story and was produced keeping in view the Pakistani culture.

The film has been produced by Asghar Ali while Adnan Khan, Mahi Khan,

Aamar Qureshi and Shahid performed as artists.