LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):Film stars Resham, Saima and senior film
director Hassan Askari have congratulated Christian community
on Christmas.
Talking to APP here on Saturday, they said that all Pakistanis
were sharing the happy movements of X-mas with their Christian
brothers and sisters. They said that Islam is a religion of love
and brotherhood and it treats the minorties with respect.
They said that Christians have equal rights in Pakistan.
Film artists greet Christians on Christmas
