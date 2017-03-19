Film actor Muhammad Ali’s remembered on 11th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Film star Muhammad Ali was remembered on his 11th death anniversary on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, Muhammad Ali began his career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad as a broadcaster and then as an actor.

He made his silver screen debut from ‘Charagh Jalta Raha’(1962) as a villain.

The first film in which he played the lead role was “Shararat” (1964) opposite Bahar.

He acted in over 300 movies and was conferred with Pride of Performance in 1984 in recognition of his life-long services to the entertainment industry of Pakistan and subsequently became the only actor who was awarded with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Mohammad Ali died on March 19, 2006 due to heart attack in Lahore.