FIH name officials for 2018 WC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Wednesday announced the appointments of officials for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.

A total of 25 officials representing 19 countries from all five continents will officiate at this prestigious event taking place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India between November 28 and December 16, a press release said.

Germany’s Christian Deckenbrock has been appointed as Technical Delegate.

Chair of the FIH Competitions Committee, Björn Isberg (SWE) will support Christian in his role alongside Alfred Chang (HKG) who is familiar with this venue having been Technical Delegate for the recent Odisha Men’s Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017. Both assume roles as Technical Officers alongside Edna Rutten (NED), Reyah Richardson (TTO) and Kays Kanyangara (ZIM).

On the field of play, there’s plenty of experience. While seven of the umpires gained experience at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the other nine will be relishing the opportunity of performing on one of the greatest stages in international hockey.

Amongst those appointed are Golden Whistle (over 100 cap) umpires Francisco Vazquez (ESP); Martin Madden (SCO); Raghu Prasad (IND); Javed Shaikh (IND) and Simon Taylor (NZL).

They will be joined by Dan Barstow (ENG); Marcin Grochal (POL); Diego Barbas (ARG); Lim Hong Zhen (SGP); Jonas van ‘t Hek (NED); Adam Kearns (AUS); Peter Wright (RSA); David Tomlinson (NZL); Eric Kim Lai Koh (MAS); Gregory Uyttenhove (BEL) and Ben Göntgen (GER).

Making sure they are performing to the best of their abilities will be Umpire Managers Philip Schellekens (NED) and Minka Woolley (AUS) whilst another Golden Whistle owner, Deon Nel from South Africa, will be a Video Umpire Coach to umpires who take on this role during the event. His fellow countryman, Shuaib Manjra, has been appointed the competition’s Medical Officer.