LAHORE, Jun 26 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation has reached an agreement with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) according to which the former Olympic and world champions have been allowed to compete for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the same time, the heavy fine imposed on Pakistan for pulling out of FIH Pro- League has been reduced to considerable level, said a spokesman of the PHF here on Wednesday.

“Argentina and Holland have withdrawn their compensation case against Pakistan reducing the total amount of the fine to 25 percent, he said adding “Furthermore the FIH has also allowed Pakistan Hockey Federation (FIH) to invest the rest of half amount of the fine on grassroots hockey development in Pakistan and share the progress with Asian Hockey Federation (AHF)”.