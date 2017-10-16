Fight against terrorism to continue till defeat of terrorists: Ahsan Iqbal

NANKANA SAHIB, Oct 16 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Monday said the war against terrorism will continue till defeat of the terrorists.

Speaking to media after offering his condolence to the parents of martyred Captain Hasnain here, he said

every citizen of Pakistan was united against the threat of terrorism.

The minister said Pakistani nation and armed forces were confident of success against terrorism.

All the institutions were working to strengthen the country, he said adding Pakistan of 2017 was far better than the Pakistan of 2013.

“Nation, army and the government are united like one body,” he said.