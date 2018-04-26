Fifth Pakistan-Japan policy dialogue stress for giving impetus to bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):The fifth Pakistan-Japan High Level Economic Policy Dialogue was held here on Thursday, emphasizing the need to give a new impetus to the economic and commercial ties between Pakistan and Japan.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Syed Ghazanfar Abbas Jilani led the Pakistani side comprising highest level of representation from the relevant Ministries and Divisions whereas

Yamazaki, Kazuyuki, the Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs led the Japanese side, consisting of the senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and key Japanese stakeholders based in

Japan and Pakistan respectively.

According to a statement issued here, Secretary EAD said that enormous opportunities were available in Pakistan in the wake of sustained economic turnaround and improved security environment.

Dilating upon the investment opportunities in the country, he elaborated that Pakistan’s investment policy, characterized by steady liberalization, privatization and deregulation, was one of the most liberal and investor-friendly in the region.

He also recommended that starting a few flagship projects by the Government of Japan, contributing towards socio-economic development of the masses at the grass roots level, would

definitely be a timely intervention to emphasize upon the strong relationship between the two countries.

Highlighting that Japan was a promising market for Pakistan’s exports, Secretary EAD stressed the importance of the early convening of the Joint Government Business Dialogue to further the

dialogue on trade and investment issues.

Japanese side expressed that they would facilitate the Joint Government Business Dialogue, which was planned to be held later this year.

Both sides noted the need for further enhancing Japanese investment in Pakistan keeping in view the improved economic environment.

For future Japanese investment, the Pakistani side identified the emerging sectors of automobile, auto parts, electric cars, electronics, solar panels, chemicals and plastics. Japanese side highlighted the importance of enhancement of investment as already there are profitable businesses by many Japanese companies in Pakistan.

The Japanese side informed the Pakistani side that Japan is enhancing the assistance in the area of human resource development in order to contribute to the industrial development of Pakistan in terms of human capacity development as well. Both sides discussed enhancement of economic cooperation in the sectors of energy, infrastructure and transport.

The Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yamazaki, Kazuyuki noted that Pakistan was a significant partner and Japan attaches high importance to its relationship with Pakistan.

He underscored the importance of further strengthening the long standing trade, economic investment relationship between Japan and Pakistan and said that the revival of the High Economic Policy Dialogue would go a long way in deepening economic engagement between the two countries.

The dialogue, it may be added is of immense significance as it primarily deals with major policy matters regarding trade, investment and development cooperation and more importantly it is held after a gap of more than seven years indicating the fact that both the countries are recognizing the need to enhance bilateral economic relationship to the next higher level.