FIBA officials greet Pak basketball federation officials

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):President of Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) Horacio Muratore and

Secretary General Patrick Baumann have congratulated Brig (retd) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor

and Khalid Bashir for being elected as the president and secretary general of

Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) for a period of four years 2018-2021.

In a letter addressed to Brig (retd) Iftikhar Mansoor and Khalid

Bashir made available to APP here on Thursday, FIBA Secretary General

Patrick said: “We wish all of you best of luck on your election and

look forward to closely collaborating with you on further promotion and developing basketball in

Pakistan and worldwide.”

Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee has allotted a Coaching Course to the Pakistan Basketball Federation which would help in raising the standard of basketball in the country.