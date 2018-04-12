FIBA officials greet Pak basketball federation officials

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):President of Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) Horacio Muratore and
Secretary General Patrick Baumann have congratulated Brig (retd) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor
and Khalid Bashir for being elected as the president and secretary general of
Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) for a period of four years 2018-2021.
In a letter addressed to Brig (retd) Iftikhar Mansoor and Khalid
Bashir made available to APP here on Thursday, FIBA Secretary General
Patrick said: “We wish all of you best of luck on your election and
look forward to closely collaborating with you on further promotion and developing basketball in
Pakistan and worldwide.”
Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee has allotted a Coaching Course to the Pakistan Basketball Federation which would help in raising the standard of basketball in the country.
