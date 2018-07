ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Fiaz Ali Butt has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-84 Dadu-II by securing 42,218 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sadaqat Ali Jatoi of Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf stood second by securing 40,352 votes, while Dost Muhammad Khan, an Independent candidate grabbed third position by getting 1,413 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 51.99%.