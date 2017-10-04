FIA to be purged of corruption: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Interior Minsiter Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said

that Federal Investigation Agency would be purged of corrupt elements and the black sheep in it would be taken to task.

In a meeting with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Chairman Javaid

Saleem Qureshi here, he said the high-handedness of FIA against LESCO engineers would not be tolerated.

Representatives from LESCO engineers association were also present

during the meeting.

The interior minister said masses would vote PML-N into power in

general elections 2018 on the basis of performance of the current government.

He said masses were sensible, aware and would make right decision in

the upcoming election.

Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N government had worked day and night to end

load-shedding, overcome dearness and eradicate terrorism from the country, adding derogatory language of Chairman PTI did not have any effect on the government.

He said the masses would vote for the five year service rather than

claims by certain politicians in television talk-shows.

The interior minsiter said today’s Pakistan was far better than that of

the 2013, adding suicide attacks, 20-hour loadshedding and zero investment were rule of the day then.

He said roads were very important in the economic life of a country,

adding it was necessary to build roads as these were like veins in human body.

He said the PML-N government got rid Karachi of the scourge of terrorism

and lawlessness, adding the country was progressing today and peace had been established.

He said the country’s stock market lost Rs 16 billion due to Panama

drama, adding it was very difficult to earn a single dollar.

Ahsan Iqbal said some people had been working on anti-Pakistan

agenda, adding these elements were destined to lick the dust.

He said Imran Khan had claimed to end load-shedding from the country

while Imran Khan’s government in KPK could not generate even 10MW in 5-years term.

He said the government would soon announce service structure for the

engineers.