FIA requests NA body to hand over Karak oil theft inquiry to NAB

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday requested the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources to hand over the Karak Oilfield theft case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) due to non-cooperation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police and MOL administration.

“Around 70 to 80 FIRs have been registered against unknown persons with regard to oil theft, two cases in Kohat district and six in Karak district, but the police are not sharing findings of their investigation with the Agency,” an FIA representative said while briefing the committee meeting, chaired by Chaudhry Bilal Ahmad Virk.

The FIA official apprised the body about the progress into the inquiry.

He said the FIA was facing difficulties in conducting a thorough probe due to non-cooperation of the MOL administration and KP police.

He said the FIA did not have the authority to get the 65 cases transferred from the police to itself, therefore, the inquiry could not be brought to its logical conclusion.

During the initial inquiry, he informed that private persons, MOL management, oil transporters and local police were found equally involved in the theft.

The body decided to summon the KP Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Kohat, deputy commissioners and

district police officers of Kohat and Karak and representatives of MOL,

an oil and gas exploration and production company operating there, in the next meeting.

Earlier, the committee approved budgetary proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ministry attached departments for the year 2017-18 amounting to Rs 2172 million.

The proposals would be forwarded to the Ministry of Planning and Reforms and Finance Division for inclusion in the Federal Budget for year 2017-18.

The committee thoroughly discussed and scrutinized the budgetary

proposals relating to the PSDP of Geological Survey of Pakistan and Hydro-Carbon Development Institute of Pakistan for the year 2017-18.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Malik Ihtebar Khan, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Nawab Ali Wassan, Imran Khattak, Abdul Waseem, Minister for Petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Secretary, GSP Director General and Managing Director Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL).