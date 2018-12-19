FIA receives 1,244 complaints of illegal and unauthorised transactions through ATMs and IBFT from Jan to Nov this year

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):A total of 1,244 complaints regarding illegal and unauthorized transactions through ATMs and Internet Banking Fund

Transfer (IBFT) have been received by FIA from Jan 1, to November 11, 2018, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi told Senate on Wednesday.

Replying to the questions of Senators, he said from out of 1,244 complaints, 524 have been converted into regular

enquiries, 35 converted into FIRs and 463 are at verification stage in the Cybercrime Wing, FIA.

He said 76 persons have been apprehended in the said cases during the period. 222 complaints are still pending in the Cybercrime Wing FIA.