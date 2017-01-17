FIA investigation into non-payment of petroleum levy moves ahead

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): More progress made during ongoing

investigation in petroleum levy matter as per instructions given by Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

The marketing companies had deposited Rs 1.47 billion in the national exchequer following Federal Investigation Agency’s investigation, an Interior Ministry press release said here on Tuesday.

The minister appreciated the performance of the FIA Lahore in the

case and said strict action should be taken against those who caused a

loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer by not depositing the petroleum levy.

It was necessary that the government should keep account of every penny, he added.