FIA constitutes committees to investigate Exact, Khanani-Kalia cases

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Wednesday constituted two committees for further investigating the Exact and Khanani-Kalia cases.

The committees were constituted on the directive of Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, said a press release.

The committees chaired by Deputy Director FIA Jamil would be consisted of four officers including Assistant Directors Zia ul Islam, Muhammad Usman and Mohammad Sarwar.

The motive for the establishment of committees was to investigate the facts and to reach the logical conclusion of these important cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that the investigation in Khanani and Kalia case was initiated in 2008 and remained stuck for unknown reasons in the former regime. Moreover, all record of the case had been lost and investigation in the case of Exact affected due to illness of the investigation officer.