FIA conducting inquiry into scam of PIA aircraft sale

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Tuesday said that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is conducting inquiry regarding sale of an aircraft to a museum in Germany and non-payment of its price to the airline.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the National Assembly regarding missing aircraft of Pakistan International Airline used in a film made in Malta.

The minister said that a company hired the aircraft for making a film in Malta and its rent 2,10,000 Euro was paid to the air craft. Later, he said that former CEO PIA hailing from Germany sold this aircraft to Â a museum in Germany but payment was not made to the PIA.

He said that issue was raised in the Senate and a committee has been constituted to inquire into the matter and report to the House.Along with, he said that FIA is also conducting inquiry about it to know the actual reasons behind such irregularity.

Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbassi said that inquiry should also involve all PIA officials involved in this sale agreement and report to be submitted to the relevant committee within one month.