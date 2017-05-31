FIA arrests various elements involved in illegal activity of human organs transplantation

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on

the direction of Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, is working

proactively to identify and apprehend various elements involved in

illegal activity of human organs transplantation.

According to Ministry of Interior’s press release issued here

on Wednesday, three doctors, four paramedics, two agents, two heads

of heinous racket, one facilitator, two donors and two foreign

recipients had been identified so far after the Human Organ

Transplant Act was placed on FIA’s schedule.

This was informed during a high level meeting held at the

interior ministry with interior minister in chair.

The meeting was attended among others by secretary interior,

advocate general, DG FIA, zonal directors of FIA and senior

officials of interior ministry.

On the arrests of proclaimed offenders (POs), it was informed

that since the campaign against POs was launched on the orders of

the interior minister, 358 POs were arrested in Punjab, 17 in Sindh,

56 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 in Balochistan and 119 in Islamabad.

The minister directed FIA to gear up efforts towards

apprehending proclaimed offenders wanted in various cases.

The minister also directed NADRA and FIA to complete, within

a week, digitization of red-book containing the names of most

wanted human traffickers.

Reviewing the progress on various new initiatives being

undertaken by FIA including inquiry against installation of cellular

towers in densely populated areas and their negative effects on

human lives, adulteration campaign against the sale of sub-standard

imported food items, sale spurious drug and measures to check

currency smuggling, Nisar directed FIA to put up comprehensive plan

of action for consideration of the cabinet.

FIA officials also briefed the Minister about the arrest of

three Afghan women from Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA)

who were trying to proceed to UK on forged documents with the help

of PIA official.

It was informed that main character, Pakistan International

Airlines (PIA) official Israr Ahmed, is under arrest.

Notorious human trafficker Altaf who was also involved in

this incident has been identified by FIA and his CNIC has been

blocked and passport put in the Passport Control List.

It was informed that efforts are underway to apprehend all

those involved into this incident including the main culprit Altaf.

FIA officials also briefed the Minister about progress into

Khanani and Kalia case.

It was informed that data of flight of capital of Rs. 103

billion has been retrieved from the main server of KKI.

Besides, data of 56000 transactions of total Rs. 93 billions

has also been retrieved from various storage mediums.

It was informed that so far 1023 companies have been

identified /traced out of who committed flight of capital to the

tune of 22.69 billion against 8103 transactions.

FIA officials also briefed the Minister about the progress

made so far into the match-fixing issue.

The meeting was informed that FIA in its campaign for the

recovery of petroleum levy, launched on the directives of the

Interior Minister, has so far recovered Rs. 2.587 billion and

further recoveries are also expected.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so

far into this campaign.

During the meeting the Minister also complimented and

appreciated Director General FIA Amlesh Khan who would be retiring

on Wednesday for his long meritorious services.