FIA arrests Anwar Majeed, his son outside SC premises

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday arrested Anwar Majeed, owner of Omni Group, and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed in fake bank accounts case outside the premises of Supreme Court.

Both the accused were arrested after court proceedings as they were allegedly involved in the Rs36 billion scam with three others.

Earlier during the course of proceedings a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also directed authorities to put the names of Ali Kamal and Zulqarnain Majeed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Shahid Hamid, counsel for Anwar Majeed had pleaded for pre-arrest bail for his client. However, the chief justice remarked that it was Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) discretion whether to arrest the suspects, or not. The court would not issue any order in that regard, he added.

The chief justice remarked that when former president Asif Ali Zardar, Faryal Talpur and Zain Malik could appear before the FIA then why not Anwar Majeed, and added, he should cooperate with the authorities.

The bench, however, adjourned the matter regarding formation of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) till next hearing and remarked that he would welcome anyone willing to argue in the matter.

Meanwhile, Shahid Hamid prayed to the court to unfreeze his client’s accounts for disbursement of employee salaries. but the request was turned down.

The apex court said that the decision to unfreeze the accounts would eventually be taken by the FIA.