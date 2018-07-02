Fertilizers exports grew by over 600 % in 11 months of FY 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Fertilizers exports from the country during 11 months of the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2018

witnessed tremendous growth of 632.74 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding

period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2017-18, about 234,145 metric tons of fertilizers manufactured worth US$ 51.321 million were exported as compared the exports of 30,124 metric tons valuing US$ 7,004 of same period last year.

Meanwhile, the country also earned US$ 957.940 million by exporting other chemicals and pharmaceutical products, which was stood at US$ 784.800 million in the corresponding period of last year, said the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The exports of other chemicals grew by 31.77 percent and were recorded at US$ 505.83 million in eleven months of fiscal year 2017-18 as against US$ 383.882 million of same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, 475,550 metric tons of cotton yarn worth US$ 1.247 billion were exported in last 11 months of current financial year as compared the exports of 414,430 metric tons valuing US$ 1.134 billion of same period last year.

During the period under review, 1,996,488 thousand square meters of cotton cloth worth US$ 2.015 billion exported as against the exports of 1,887,519 thousand square meters valuing US$ 1.980 billion of same period last year.

According the data exports of yarn other then cotton also increased by 38.1 percent and 10,670 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth US$ 30.273 million exported as compared the exports of 8,115 metric tons valuing US$ 21.935 million of same period of last year.