By Hasnain Raza Gardezi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Residents of Kalsian village, located some one kilometer of the main Shahdara village of the Federal Capital Sunday claimed of spotting a female leopard with two cubs in their surroundings.

Sharafat Hussain, an herdsman whose two mules and five goats were hunted by wild cats, claimed that around 4pm on Saturday he saw the three leopard family members wandering at the Kalsian town.

He said he was bringing back his animals herd home after grazing in the forest before sunset, his donkey suddenly started running while braying. When he went to ascertain the reason, he was astonished to see a female leopard with two little cubs.

The cubs, he said, were too little like kittens and seemed to be less than two months age. The female cat with black markings, light yellowish skin and a big tail slightly elevated was approximately four feet long and quite healthy and swiftly ran away on seeing him coming and disappeared in the thick forest. She appeared to be in quest for a hunt near the residential area, Sharafat shared the details.

Meanwhile, a shepherd Shakoor Ahmed, native of Kaghan valley currently residing in Mangial village with his herds of goats, complained that his seven goats were killed in a single day on Saturday night.

Zahid Hussain and Fayyaz Ahmed, residents of the same village, also lost two cows each during the last week, whose skeletons are still lying near their houses.

Its is pertinent to mention here that a family of leopards is on rampage for the last two months in the villages of Pareela, Mangial, Baalach and Shahdara, killing dozens of domesticated animals while the authorities have not yet come up with a solution to cage the killer cats and leaving the villagers at their mercy.

The residents of Pareela village, situated in the middle of thick forest of Margalla Hills terrain, claimed that they were the most affected as they had lost dozens of their animals to the wild cats. They demanded assistance of the wildlife department to get them out of the trouble incurring them heavy financial losses.

When contacted, an official of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, on condition of anonymity, said, “It is regretted that the Board is not fully functional and at the moment it has no practical solution to the issues relating to public complaints and financial losses.” They needed requisite financial and technical resources to overcome problems being faced by the villagers due to killer wild cats.