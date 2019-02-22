Decency in parliamentary affairs to be ensured after continuity of democracy; says Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Minister for Inter provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza on Friday said that decency in parliamentary affairs should be ensured after continuity of democracy since 2008 and issues of national importance to be discussed in the Parliament rather than agitation there.

“Democratic norms should be strengthened after continuity in the

democratic process as acts like tearing bills on floor of the House were

traditions in dictator’s era,” she said while Speaking here on the floor of

National Assembly.