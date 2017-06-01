Feeders with 90% loss subjected to loadshedding: Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power, Abid Sher Ali informed the Senate on Thursday that only those feeders were subjected to loadshedding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where there were about 90 percent losses.

There was zero loadshedding on the feeders where there was no recovery problem, Abid Sher Ali said in his ministerial response to the issue of extensive load-shedding of electricity and non-installation of transformers and poles in the area of Senator Sirajul Haq.

He said that if it was fault of government, we were ready to mend it, however added that if the people who were not paying electricity dues were lead to attack grid stations, it would definitely create problems for future.

He said that he was ready to provide record of those feeders where there were about 90 electricity losses, adding that there was zero load-shedding on about 252 feeders where recovery was up to the mark.

He requested the Chairman to refer this matter to the Standing Committee so that we may have detailed discussion on this matter and the government would provide full record before the committee to ascertain the fact.

He said that this was national issue and required cooperation to resolve it.