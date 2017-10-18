Federation disappointed for not having any specific training place for wrestlers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):The Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) has expressed disappointment over not having any specific place in the country for wrestlers to train for international tournaments.

Talking to APP, PWF Secretary Muhammad Arshad Sattar said we had requested to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and District Coordination Officer (DCO) Gujranwala multiple times to allot wrestlers a particular place to train for tournaments but nothing has been done.

“Forget about Gujranwala, is there any specific place for wrestlers to train in Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad,” he questioned?

He said recently wrestlers Muhammad Inam and Inayatullah who had won gold medals in the World Beach Wrestling Championship had been training at their own places for the mega event.

“But still they won a big achievement for the country which shows there is immense talent in Pakistani wrestlers and all they need is a specific place to train for national and international tournaments,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said we will be visiting Islamabad in a day or two on invitation of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera who will be meeting us with Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada so that “we can put our request in front of him”.