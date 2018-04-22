Federal providing 650 MW to KE for Karachiites: Awais

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):While assuring all-out support to Sindh government, Minister for Power Division Sardar

Awais Leghari has said that despite having no legal backing, the Federal Government is continuously

providing 650MW to K-Electric (KE) only for people of Karachi

In his another letter to Chief Minister Sindh, the minister said the Karachi Water Supply Board (KWSB) was the

sole responsibility of the Sindh Government under the 18th constitutional amendment.

He further wrote in his letter that any contractual agreement can not override the constitutional provisions,

therefore the provincial government should resolve the issue of payments of

it’s own departments i.e Karachi Water Supply Board.

The Federal Minister in his letter also reminded the CM that NEPRA is a national entity and not a federal

entity since Sindh has always it’s representation through its own appointed

member.

Awais Leghari urged the CM to consider the issue of Karachi as a national issue and play its role settle payment

issue between KE and KWSB.