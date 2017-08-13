Federal ministers visits deceased boy’s residence

LALAMUSA, Aug 13 (APP): State Minister for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry on Sunday visited the residence of deceased
12-year-old Hamid who died in an accident a few days ago.
The minister expressed his heartfelt condolence with
the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed
soul.
Talking to the media, the state minister
said former PM Nawaz Sharif and other leadership of the
PML-N had also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the
death of Hamid and extended their sympathies with
the bereaved family.
He said Nawaz Sharif had already announced
to visit the residence of the deceased boy and he would
come Lalamusa soon to condole the death of Hamid.
State Minister Dr Darshan Lal, MNAs Ch Abid Raza, Malik
Abrar and MPAs Ch Ashraf Devna and Ch Shabbir Ahmad were
also present.
