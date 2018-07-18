Federal Ministers to donate entire salary for Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand Dams

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Federal ministers have announced contribution of their entire salaries as donation for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund during the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

This gesture was appreciated by Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk, said a press release issued here.

The Cabinet also recommended that the federal government servants may make contribution to Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund voluntarily and proposed that officials from BPS-01 to 16 may contribute one day salary, while those in from BS-17 to BS-22 contribute two days salary to the Diamer Bhasha Dams Fund.

The Cabinet clarified that officials of the government who do not wish to contribute to the Fund are free to exercise their option.