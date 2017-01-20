Federal Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Sindh CM

KARACHI, Jan 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Ishaq
Dar called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief
Minister House.
According to a communique issued here on Friday, they discussed on
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The Chief Minister raised the issue of direct deduction from Sindh’s
account of Sales Tax by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
Murad informed that last year the board deducted Rs4 billion and this
time Rs4 million to this effect.
Ishaq Dar assured the Chief Minister for reconciling the aforesaid
figures and said we wanted to work with you.
