Federal interior minister calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, Sept 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior,
Ahsan Iqbal called on Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair here
Monday evening and shared matters related to law and order in the
province.
They expressed their satisfaction that close cooperation
between federal and provincial governments in restoration of law and
order across the province, particularly its capital Karachi had
generated desired results.
Role played by Pakistan Rangers – Sindh towards the cause of
peace and action against terrorists was also highly appreciated by the
two.
This was all the more relevant as Karachi was the commercial hub of
the country and restoration of normalcy here was crucial for national
prosperity, Sindh Governor said.
Ahsan Iqbal said the federal government was fully
conscious towards its responsibility and would continue to support
Sindh government in its efforts against criminals, terrorists and
other unscrupulous elements.
It was agreed that unity and mutual confidence coupled with close
cooperation was direly needed among federal and provincial governments
as well as stakeholders concerned in the face of emerging challenges
before the country.
