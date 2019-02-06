Federal govt. working on bringing prosperity to Sindh: Imran Ismail

KARACHI, Feb 06 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that the federal government was working on the vision of bringing
progress and prosperity to Sindh.
He stated this while talking to Sindh Minister for Works & Services, Prisons, and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who called on him at the Governor House here, said a statement.
