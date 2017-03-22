Federal govt working for betterment of Sindh province: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said that the federal government is working for the betterment of Sindh province by supporting various projects including water public, public transport system, hospital and Lyari expressway.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, governor said law and order

situation in Karachi has improved and efforts are being made to bring national and international investors to this metropolitan city.

Governor said that Chinese companies are working on power projects in the province.