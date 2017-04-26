Federal govt transfers officials to various departments

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): The federal government on Wednesday

transferred/posted officers of different cadres to various ministries/divisions.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division here,

Mohsin S.Haqqani, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as OSD Establishment Division, was posted as Chairman Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA), Sheikh Zia-ul-Haq, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as OSD Establishment Division, was trasferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Defence Division, Muhammad Hashim Tareen, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as OSD Establishment Division, was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Water and Power Division, Ms. Irum Bukhari, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary Industries and Production Division, Arif Ibrahim, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group presently posted as Senior Joint Secretary Industries and Production Division, was transferred and posted as Senior Joint Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination Division, while Rizwan Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan under Commerce Division, had been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Establishment Division, and Iqbal Muhammad Chauhan, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service presently posted as Managing Director (Admn) Water and Power Development Authority, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of National School of Public Policy on deputation basis.

Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative

Service presently posted as Additional Secretary Wafaqi Mohtsib Secretariat, was transferred and posted as Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan.