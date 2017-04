Federal govt transfers 5 secretaries

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): The federal government Monday transferred/posted five federal secretaries in its various ministries/ divisions.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Mumtaz Ali Shah had been transferred and posted as Secretary, Ports and Shipping Division, while Amjad Ali Khan posted as Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination Division and Aamir Ashraf Khawaja posted as

Additional Secretary (Incharge), National Security Division.

However, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui had been posted as Secretary, Planning Development and Reforms Division and Arshad Mirza transferred to States and Frontier Regions Divisions (SAFRON) as Secretary.