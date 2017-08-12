Federal govt to fund Rs 30 bln projects in Karachi, Hyderabad: PM

KARACHI, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday said the federal government would spend

Rs 30 billion for the infrastructural uplift of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Talking to the newsmen here after concluding his day-long visit, the prime minister said as committed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the federal government would spend Rs 25 billion for development projects in Karachi and Rs 5 billion in Hyderabad.

He said during his meeting with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair he discussed in detail the development projects,

including the construction of roads, improvement of traffic

system and water supply schemes.

He said besides K-4 project, the federal government could provide even more funds to ensure supply of water to the residents of Karachi.

He said among development projects committed by the

federal government included the construction of a medical

college and hospital in Karachi University and Greenline

Bus Rapid Transit System.

He said in Hyderabad, the federal government would fund the construction of a university, besides other development projects.

The prime minister said the development funds would be

spent under the supervision of the Sindh governor and

hoped that the projects would complete timely.

Briefing media about his engagements in the city, the prime minister said he had offered Fateha at the Mazar-e-Quaid,

met the Sindh governor, chaired a meeting on law and order

situation, interacted with the businessmen, besides meeting

delegations of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by the Sindh

governor, said the PML-N government made all-out efforts for

the revival of peace in Karachi.

He said in the meeting it was decided that the

Rangers would keep up their task and the federal government

would extend its full support to them to achieve the desired

results.

He said the business community had expressed

satisfaction over the restoration of peace in Karachi that had

positively affected the investment environment.

Prime Minister Abbasi said pursuing the policies of

Nawaz Sharif, the government would strive to enhance

the country’s exports and industrial growth to minimize the

current account deficit.

He said after 18th Amendment, the funds were transferred

to the provinces for development of their respective cities.

In 2012-13, Sindh had received Rs 1,200 billion that had now

been increased to Rs 1,900 billion, so it was mainly the

province’s responsibility to carry out development projects.

To a question, he said he would hold the prime ministerial office till the party wanted so.

He said being a political party, the PML-N was rightful to show the power and during last three days everyone had

witnessed as how the masses had welcomed Nawaz Sharif en route to his house from Islamabad.

He said Nawaz Sharif had not targeted any institution rather expressed his views which was his right.

To a question, he reiterated that Nawaz Sharif was his prime minister.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said the MQM had set no precondition to vote for the PML-N candidate in the prime ministerial election.

He said the MQM delegation had apprised him about their

issues which would be resolved according to law.

About his meeting with senior PML-N leader Syed Ghaus

Ali Shah, he said it was just his private meeting, not the

political one for latter being once his jail mate too.

To another query, the prime minister said he had already

resigned from AirBlue Management Board on July 28 to avoid any controversy.

When asked about the repeal of NAB law by Sindh Assembly, the prime minister said the court would decide the matter as it had already been challenged.

About the death of a boy after a car from Nawaz Sharif’s

rally ran over him in Lala Musa, the prime minister said it was very sad happening and the local party leadership would surely have visited the family to fulfill their moral obligations.