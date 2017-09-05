Federal Govt decides to improve Indus Highway under CPEC: Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Federal Government has decided to

widen and improve Indus Highway under China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) at a cost of twenty billion rupees.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, Adviser to

the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said the two hundred and

thirty five kilometers long Indus Highway would be converted into

a four lane highway in three years.

He said on completion it would boost trade and business

activities in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.