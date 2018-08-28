Federal govt collects over Rs630 billion non-tax revenues in FY18

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The non-tax revenues of the federal government were recorded at Rs 630,378 million during the fiscal year 2017-18, according to the data of Finance Ministry.

Out of the total non-tax revenue, the mark up (provinces) was recorded at 16,221 million while the mark-up of PSEs and others stood at Rs87,769 million.

Likewise, the dividend during the fiscal year under review stood at Rs57,454 million, profits of post office departments/PTA Rs15,892 while the surplus profit of State Bank of Pakistan was recorded at Rs233,187 million.

According to the data, the non-tax defence revenues were recorded at Rs12,779 million, passport fee Rs15,932 million, discount retained on Cruid price Rs9,110 million, royalties on oil and gas Rs58,216 million, windfall levy against cruid oil Rs3,904 million, petroleum levy on LPG Rs2,122 million while the other non-tax revenues were recorded at Rs117,793 million.

Meanwhile, during the fiscal year under review that total revenues stood at Rs4,065,788 million including Rs3,842,148 taxes collected by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Rs223,640 other taxes.

Among FBR taxes, the government collected Rs1,536,636 as direct taxes and Rs2,305,512 as indirect taxes including Rs608,325 customs duties, Rs1,491,310 sales tax and Rs205,877 as federal excise.

Among the other taxes, the government collected Rs5,349 million as other taxes (ICT), Rs29 million airport tax, Rs15,176 million Gas Infrastructure Development Cess and Rs24,212 natural gas development surcharge.

The government collected an amount of Rs178,874 as petroleum levy during the outgoing fiscal year 2017-18, the data revealed.