Federal Govt attaches high priority to Balochistan’s development: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP):A government spokesperson Saturday said the Federal Government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan attached top priority to the development and progress of the people of Balochistan.

In this connection, as a first step, the Federal Government had posted nine experienced and senior officers of the federal services to Balochistan province to implement important development projects particularly to expedite work being carried out under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Balochistan, a press release quoted the spokesperson as saying.

The government, the spokesman said, had carried out reshuffling of such officers who were posted at particular station for long as part of its policy to post officers on merit.

The Balochistan chief minister had also requested for posting of officers to assist the provincial government to carry out its plans aimed at improving standard of the living of people of province, the spokesperson added.