Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis C’ship from Monday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):The 31st Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships will kick off on Monday here at Syed Dilawar Abbas Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue.

All the top leading players including Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Abid, Heera Ashiq, Shahzad Khan and Ladies players Ushna Suhail, Sarah Mahboob Khan, Sara Mansoor Khan will also be seen in action, said a press release issued here.

Five events Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Ladies Singles, Junior Boy’s U-18 Singles, Boy’s U-14 Singles and Boy’s U-10 Singles will be played during the championships. More than 175 players from all over the country have confirmed their participation in the event.

Eight players will qualify from the draw of 64 for the main draw of Men’s Singles, while 24 players have been accepted in the main draw as per national Ranking issued by PTF. The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs.300,000 along with daily allowance and travelling allowances to outstation main draw players.

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Patron Pakistan Tennis Federation and Senior Vice President Asian Tennis Federation, will inaugurate the championships as chief guest.

